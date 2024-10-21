Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Twinned In Red-Coded Ethnic Ensembles For Karwa Chauth 2024

Rakul Preet Singh has been resting for a while to recoup after a back injury while breaking a sweat at the gym left her bedridden. Even though she was unwell, she popped back on the scene for the festivities. Rakul and husband Jackky Bhagnani made quite a loved-up Karwa Chauth-ready couple as they posed in matching red outfits for the festivities. What's more; Rakul Preet Singh also dropped the duos red-themed ensembles from the festival on her Instagram along with the caption, "My sun, moon, universe , my everything. happy karvachauth from us to you @jackkybhagnani" along with red heart emojis to go. But what caught eyes particularly apart from the love in the air was their sartorial game for the festival.

Rakul Preet Singh opted for a bright red coloured V-neck kurta with floral gold khadi print motifs all over. But that is not all; the full-length bell sleeved kurta was decorated with maximalist gold embroidered panels on the neckline and sleeves. On the accessories front, Rakul picked a couple of gold kadas and metallic bangles to adorn her wrists and a dainty diamond necklace around her neck to add a touch of sparkle. As for her hair and makeup for the night, Rakul wore her tresses in an open salon-styled look and opted for a minimal makeup look with fluffy brows, wispy mascara-coated lashes, a hint of rouge of her cheeks and a rose toned lip oil to tie the look together.

Jackky Bhagnani matched steps with his wife wearing a red chiffon kurta with a Mandarin neckline and full-sleeves. He paired this statement piece with a pair of black denims that worked just right. On the grooming front, Jackky sported his signature gelled hair and trimmed beard to complete the look.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani looked like love birds in red-coded ethnic ensembles for Karwa Chauth 2024.

