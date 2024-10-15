Sangeeta Bijlani's Red <i>Saree</i> Is Perfectly Festive For Karwa Chauth 2024

Sangeeta Bijlani's unending roster of expansive ethnic choices continues to make waves for festive fashion inspiration. Nothing portrays the spirit of the festive season better than the timeless red hue. The actress made a powerful statement as she owned the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in a Sanjukta Dutta's monochrome number. The versatile red number seemed perfect to elevate the festive fashion game. The stunning saree came with self-detailing throughout the drape adding an elegant flair to her attire. Paired with a strappy sweetheart neckline blouse, she accessorised the style with heavy-duty polka jewels that perfectly matched the ethnic aesthetic. With dewy glam and bright red lips, Sangeeta's charm was too good to be missed

Sangeeta Bijlani's ethnic wardrobe is a mix of all things nice. From beautiful pastel numbers to classic must-haves, the actress has it all. Previously, for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, she stepped out in an ethereal pastel pink Anarkali suit. The timeless gotta patti work on the suit indeed made it a masterpiece in itself. Delicate gold-toned elevated her festive attire in no time. Paired with a matching dupatta and golden ethnic potli, her look was worth taking notes from.

