For Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 At Salman Khan's House, Sangeeta Bijlani In A Pink Anarkali Is What The Festive Season Is All About

Sangeeta Bijlani's pink anarkali looked perfect for the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi brings family and friends, old and new together. Among the many celebrity hotspots of the occasion where Bollywood stars unite to seek Ganpati's blessings, Salman Khan's home is one of them. Sangeeta Bijlani, an ex-flame of Salman Khan, was among the many attendees. The yesteryear diva arrived in a pink sleeveless anarkaliwith heavily embroidered gotapatti borders. The festive vibes were raining from head to toe. The monochromatic festive look also extended to her makeup with hints of pink on her eyelids, cheeks and lips. The accessories with a golden potli, heels and jhumkas elevated her outfit for the Ganpati darshan before the visarjan took place.

Sangeeta Bijlani arriving at Salman Khan's house on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Sangeeta Bijlani has not forgotten about her hold on fashion from her formative years in Bollywood. Even today when she is invited to a party hosted by Salman Khan, it's never in boring fashion. It was the Bollywood superstar's birthday in 2023 when Sangeeta Bijlani made a stylish entry once more. The stars from the night sky paused their sparkle for the evergreen diva's sequinned midnight blue dress to shimmer away. The ruched gathering was a flattering addition to the bodycon dresses one is used to seeing. She completed her look with her signature feathered blowout hairstyle, retro makeup and large hoop earrings.

Despite their romantic history, Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan have shown maturity over the years by keeping in touch, attending each other's parties, and always in their signature stylish ways.

