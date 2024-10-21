Karwa Chauth 2024: From Priyanka Chopra To Kriti Kharbanda, Celebrities Who Ditched Reds To Serve A Chic Festive Statement

Every year, women come together, dressed in their festive best looks to celebrate Karwa Chauth. This year was no different as Bollywood celebrities delivered an array of festive looks. While the timeless charm of traditional red always rule, many chose to ditch the hue to make a festive statement in no so traditional fits. Vibrant ensembles often rule the Karwa Chauth fashion palette. Well, this time it was no different when Parineeti Chopra turned to a beautiful bright pink number to add her pop of colour to the festive season. Her minimal yet elegant look in a pink suit set perfectly served the festive fashion purpose right. The intricate gold-toned details on the suit added a contrasting element to her style.

Kriti Kharbanda too joined the bandwagon as she ditched reds to make her a stylish statement on her first Karwa Chauth in a beautiful yellow and golden saree. Her ethereal look was complemented with a matching blouse and traditional gold-toned jewels.

Katrina Kaif's beautiful look in pink was worth bookmarking for the festivities. She turned to a stunning shade of pink for Karwa Chauth. Her saree came with embroidered details and a border. She paired it up with a fuchsia pink blouse that was perfect to complete her festive style.

Priyanka Chopra's offbeat choice took a contemporary route as she slipped into a purple jumpsuit to celebrate Karwa Chauth. The contrasting orange lining on the same added a perfect contrast to her style.

Next up, it was Sonam Kapoor's beautiful sage green outfit that grabbed all the attention. She paired a front slit kurta with a lehenga skirt and jacket. She added an additional dupatta to elevate her style. The minimal pink-toned details were perfect to add an extra edge.

Bhavna Panday opted for the 'it colour' of the season as she slipped into a beautiful purple Anarkali suit. The golden embroidered pattern all over the outfit elevated the festive spirit with glamour. Her beautiful gold-toned jewels matched the aesthetic and she kept it minimal with a fresh, dewy glam.

