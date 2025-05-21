Sonam Kapoor Sparkles A Little More Than Usual In A Glistening Tissue Saree

Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista who never stops upping her style game with each ensemble. Like her vibrant personality, her latest look was all about glamour and glitz. The actress picked a cream and gold floral embroidered saree designed by the duo - Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her stunning saree was accentuated with a beautifully detailed pallu and intricate borders.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor and Abhilasha Devnani, the actress slung the pallu around her bodice and tucked the other end securely on her left shoulder. The golden borders' vibrant intersection created a gorgeous neckline that exuded royal vibes.

Sonam paired her outfit with a jalidar choker adorned with kundans and pearl threads. The actress added a quaint golden neckpiece to the mix, featuring various gold patterns with tiny spaces between them. It was also edged with a string of pearls on the outside. She complemented the necklace with kundan-studded golden earrings. To complete the look, she wore two big, heavy golden bangles - one on each hand and a ring on her finger.

For makeup, her radiant face was dusted with light contour, flushed cheeks and a glowy foundation. Shimmery nude-pink lips, subtle eye makeup and a tiny bindi on her forehead framed her face beautifully. Her brunette tresses were tied in a sleek updo with a centre partition and adorned with gajra.

This is not the first time Sonam Kapoor has impressed her fans with a saree look. In February, she rocked a gorgeous gharchola saree that actually belonged to her mom, Sunita Kapoor. The stunning piece has been in the Kapoor family for 35 years. Gharchola sarees, originally from Gujarat, are usually made with cotton or silk and feature checkered designs woven with zari. Sonam's version was a deep red with intricate green, white and gold detailing. The fashion icon paired it up with a puff-sleeved blouse that perfectly matched the saree's old-school charm.

As for accessories, she went full traditional with Kundan jewellery - a bold choker, elegant earrings, a classic maang tikka and bangles. Her makeup was on point too: smokey kohl-rimmed eyes, a soft nude lip and that signature glow. Vintage yet fresh, her look was all things regal and only Sonam could pull off something this effortlessly chic.

Sonam Kapoor's saree-torial looks are simply wow and her latest one is no different!