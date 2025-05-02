Sonam Kapoor Aces A Gilded Cover Girl Avatar With A Bohemian Touch

Sonam Kapoor takes her cover star outings very seriously and delivers winning beauty moments each and every time. The 39-year-old actress literally looked like a glamourous diva while being dolled up in a golden girl avatar.

Sonam Kapoor took centre stage this time around in her latest beauty offering. The mother-of-one became the Vogue India cover girl for the 14th time and made it totally worth while. The Blind actress won the glam show with her dolled up golden girl gone boho makeup moment.

Sonam's makeup of the day was done courtesy of celebrity makeup artist, Namrata Soni and featured a good base using the Dior Capture Le Sérum that activated oxygen flow in her skin and delivered firming lift. She followed it up with a Dior Capture Totale Hyalushot, that was tapped into the creases of her face and gave her a precise, line-softening finish. This was complemented with a breathable light foundation mixed with glow drops to give her an overall glow on her visage. A pair of feathered brows framed her face and worked perfectly teamed with a wash of shimmery golden eyeshadow on her lids and black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes. A generous swipe of a radiant rose blush and a golden highlighter added all the blush and glow to her cheeks. Sonam's beauty look was completed with a barely-there nude lip tint that let her overall golden soak in the limelight.

Sonam's tresses complemented her glam game of the day by being styled by hair stylist, Hiral Bhatia into a sleek low bun that was accessorised with an archival gold head ornament that lent the ultimate bohemian touch.

Sonam Kapoor's golden girl style glam gets a green flag on the beauty front.

