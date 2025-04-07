In A Sleek Plait And Glossy Lips, Sonam Kapoor Is Ready For A Fireside Chat

No one does fashion better than Sonam Kapoor. The star always keeps her note high with great fashion choices and stylish ensembles. But this time, it's her makeup look that made headlines. Recently, Sonam shared a series of pictures, donning an embellished golden ethnic outfit by Ritu Kumar from her unreleased collection.

Her outfit consists of a yellow-golden toned kurta that features embroidery and thread work all over it. The star further paired it with olive green pants. What stood out right was her subtle-glam makeup look.

For her makeup, Sona went with a subtle beaming base with lots of highlighter on the cheeks, nose and forehead, contoured cheeks with a dash of blush on them. The star further went with mascara-coated lashes, winged liner, brown eyelids, neatly done brows and red lips. The extra sheer gloss topped over the red lips added more charm to her look. Sonam completed her look with a sleek braid that elevated her overall look.

Be it fashion or beauty, one can always count on Sonam Kapoor for some stunning inspiration.