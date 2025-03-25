4 Things To Do On A Family Trip To Switzerland Like Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is having her family time along with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and son, Vayu. The couple is currently enjoying Zurich, Switzerland. Sonam, who is quite active on social media, shared a series of pictures from her trip to Zurich.

In the pictures, we can see the family visiting the Zurich Zoo, a must-visit place in the city. If, like Sonam, you too wish to visit Switzerland with your family, here are all the things to do there.

Explore Lindt: The Home of Chocolate

The Lindt Home of Chocolate is an important part of Switzerland's culture. It's a big campus, over 509 square metres, where you can enjoy delectable chocolate. From taking a guided tour to making your own chocolate, there's a lot one can do there.

Visit the Flussbad Unterer Letten

This is the oldest bathing house in Zurich, dating back to 1909. This historical bathing house is basically where you will find locals out to play; it's a great place to relax and rejuvenate.

Spend an artsy day at Kunsthaus.

This is a surreal escape for all art lovers; they will find a whole series of rooms dedicated to the Swiss artist and sculptor. Kunsthaus is Switzerland's largest art museum, and you will always find exciting pop-ups there.

Take a day trip to the mountains.

Zurich offers great access to some of Switzerland's most famed mountain resorts, so make sure to add one to your itinerary if you have a week in Zurich.