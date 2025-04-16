Sonam Kapoor Takes Kyoto By A Sartorial Storm In A Head-To-Toe Dior Look

Sonam Kapoor has proved yet again that she is the reigning sartorial queen of Bollywood. The 39-year-old actress made her presence felt in Japan's Kyoto as she made her way there to attend Dior's fall 2025 couture showcase.

Sonam Kapoor who is the Dior brand ambassador made a stylish entry at the Dior fall 2025 presentation wearing signature pieces from the collection crafted by Maria Grazia Chiuri who is the creative director at Dior.

Sonam looked effortlessly feminine wearing a blush pink chiffon dress with Japanese cherry blossoms inspired floral prints and stitched frills attached across its floor length. The dress featured a boatneck detail and a black piping laden across its neckline and drop style short sleeves. She layered the graceful piece with an open front cape style black longline jacket to keep herself warm and cozy.

Sonam's accessories of the day were handpicked by her stylist and sister, Rhea Kapoor. They included a statement Lady Dior bag in patent black leather, a pair of leather heeled ballet sandals. But this wasn't all maximal gold rose and peonies inspired jewel encrusted earrings made for the perfect statement accessory for her look.

Sonam's tresses were styled into a sleek centre parted low bubble braid that was detailed with gel laden curled fringes framing her face. Her makeup of the day featured nude glam look with a flawless foundation, defined brows, a pink shimmery shadow and black eyeliner defined eyes, and lots of mascara laden dramatic lashes. Sonam's cheeks were decorated with a wash of healthy pink blush and a glossy pink lip gloss added the final touch of glam.

Sonam Kapoor's Dior ensemble clad avatar took Kyoto by a sartorial storm.

