Anna Wintour Net Worth: How Much Ex-Vogue Editor Earned Before Stepping Down

Anna Wintour, American Vogue's legacy editor-in-chief, is tepping down after 37 years at the helm of affairs in the organisation. According to WWD, Business of Fashion and The Daily Front Row's respective confirmations, the iconic media personality made the big announcement in a staff meeting on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The 75-year-old editor, will however be staying on as Conde Nast's global chief content officer and global editorial director at Vogue.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/theannawintour

Anna Wintour's first Vogue cover was the November 1988 issue that featured model, Michaela Bercu wearing a 50 US dollars worth jeans. The Israeli actress also had a Christian Lacroix sweater on paired with it that was valued at 10,000 US dollars. Speaking about it Anna told Vogue back in 2012, "It was so unlike the studied and elegant close-ups that were typical of Vogue's covers back then, with tons of makeup and major jewelry. This one broke all the rules."

She further added, "Afterwards, in the way that these things can happen, people applied all sorts of interpretations: It was about mixing high and low, Michaela was pregnant, it was a religious statement. But none of these things was true. I had just looked at that picture and sensed the winds of change. And you can't ask for more from a cover image than that."

What Was Anna Wintour's Net Worth And Salary Before Stepping Down As Vogue Editor-In-Chief

Anna Wintour has an estimated net worth of 50 million US dollars according to the latest estimates by Celebrity Networth. While this date isn't official, the website added that her annual salary as Vogue's editor-in-chief was 4 million US dollars. This also supplemented her roles as Conde Nast's global chief content officer since the year 2020, and artistic director since 2013.

