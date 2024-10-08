Advertisement

Billie Eilish's Latest Cover Shoot Shows She Is No Bad Guy But A Fabulous Dresser In A Variety Of Suits

Billie Eilish cleaned up really well in many suits to feature on a magazine cover

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Billie Eilish's Latest Cover Shoot Shows She Is No <i>Bad Guy</i> But A Fabulous Dresser In A Variety Of Suits
Billie Eilish had look suited up like a pro for Vogue's November 2024 cover shoot

Billie Eilish looked sharp on the cover on Vogue's November 2024 digital cover. The BIRDS OF A FEATHER singer and songwriter carried off all the suited up looks with her usual swag as she turned cover star for Vogue. Billie shared a carousel post of her pictures on her Instagram handle from the cover shoot featuring a bunch of her looks, including everything from layered suits in stripes, checks, sequins and more. She kept the caption short and sweet, saying, "VOGUE COVER".

Also Read: From Billie Eilish To Natasha Poonawalla To Simone Ashley, The MET Gala 2022's Best Dressed Fashion Moments

Billie Eilish wore an ivory pantsuit with an oversized tailored blazer with a single-breasted closure along with matching trousers sourced from the shelves of the luxury fashion label Gucci fall-winter 2024 collection. She layered the look with a powder blue button-down shirt, and a yellow and black striped shirt and tie. Her accessories were kept simple with a dainty silver necklace worn around her neck. Her blonde tresses were styled in messy bangs and her makeup picks included bushy brows, clean skin and a satiny mauve lip colour to tie the look together.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/billieeilish

For look two, Billie wore a crisp white shirt with a sleek matching tie with a diagonal self-striped print and an oversized mustard blazer and matching pleated trousers. For her accessories, Billie wore a black and gold B brooch on her blazer's lapel. As for her hair and makeup, she wore a centre-parted brunette open tresses look along with a peachy nude makeup look with a monotone shimmery eyeshadow, radiant blush and a glossy lip colour.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/billieeilish

Look three, saw Billie Eilish wear an oversized white shirt with a sleek black tie. The accessories of the look featured a diamond encrusted brooch floral brooch along with two B brooches with a black enamel plating and gold rims. Billie's hair was in a messy long bob look with fringe framing her face along with lots of mascara on the lashes and a hydrating nude lip colour to wrap the look.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/billieeilish

Last but not the least, Billie's look four featured a layered ensemble with a white button-down shirt and a pair of ivory wide leg trouser. This was layered with a red and beige check longline blazer kept front open and a mustard-hued Gucci overcoat with statement shoulders to add structure to the look and a waterfall sequin design around the hemline that added a touch of sparkle to the ensemble. Her hair was styled in a centre-parted ponytail along with a no-makeup makeup look of defined brows, eyeliner defined eyes, a wash of blush on the cheeks, and a nude-brown lip colour.

Billie Eilish channelled her boss lady vibes and how in everything from sequins to gingham and beyond.

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar Attends Billie Eilish's Concert In A Glamorous Black And White Outfit

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Billie Eilish, Vogue Cover, Vogue Cover Photo
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Alia Bhatt Served Up Business Chic With An Extra Edge In A Corset For Jigra Promotions
Billie Eilish's Latest Cover Shoot Shows She Is No <i>Bad Guy</i> But A Fabulous Dresser In A Variety Of Suits
"Life Is Better In Pink" But Especially In This Pastel <i>Kurta</i> Suit For Shehnaaz Gill
Next Article
"Life Is Better In Pink" But Especially In This Pastel Kurta Suit For Shehnaaz Gill
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com