Billie Eilish's Latest Cover Shoot Shows She Is No <i>Bad Guy</i> But A Fabulous Dresser In A Variety Of Suits

Billie Eilish looked sharp on the cover on Vogue's November 2024 digital cover. The BIRDS OF A FEATHER singer and songwriter carried off all the suited up looks with her usual swag as she turned cover star for Vogue. Billie shared a carousel post of her pictures on her Instagram handle from the cover shoot featuring a bunch of her looks, including everything from layered suits in stripes, checks, sequins and more. She kept the caption short and sweet, saying, "VOGUE COVER".

Also Read: From Billie Eilish To Natasha Poonawalla To Simone Ashley, The MET Gala 2022's Best Dressed Fashion Moments

Billie Eilish wore an ivory pantsuit with an oversized tailored blazer with a single-breasted closure along with matching trousers sourced from the shelves of the luxury fashion label Gucci fall-winter 2024 collection. She layered the look with a powder blue button-down shirt, and a yellow and black striped shirt and tie. Her accessories were kept simple with a dainty silver necklace worn around her neck. Her blonde tresses were styled in messy bangs and her makeup picks included bushy brows, clean skin and a satiny mauve lip colour to tie the look together.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/billieeilish

For look two, Billie wore a crisp white shirt with a sleek matching tie with a diagonal self-striped print and an oversized mustard blazer and matching pleated trousers. For her accessories, Billie wore a black and gold B brooch on her blazer's lapel. As for her hair and makeup, she wore a centre-parted brunette open tresses look along with a peachy nude makeup look with a monotone shimmery eyeshadow, radiant blush and a glossy lip colour.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/billieeilish

Look three, saw Billie Eilish wear an oversized white shirt with a sleek black tie. The accessories of the look featured a diamond encrusted brooch floral brooch along with two B brooches with a black enamel plating and gold rims. Billie's hair was in a messy long bob look with fringe framing her face along with lots of mascara on the lashes and a hydrating nude lip colour to wrap the look.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/billieeilish

Last but not the least, Billie's look four featured a layered ensemble with a white button-down shirt and a pair of ivory wide leg trouser. This was layered with a red and beige check longline blazer kept front open and a mustard-hued Gucci overcoat with statement shoulders to add structure to the look and a waterfall sequin design around the hemline that added a touch of sparkle to the ensemble. Her hair was styled in a centre-parted ponytail along with a no-makeup makeup look of defined brows, eyeliner defined eyes, a wash of blush on the cheeks, and a nude-brown lip colour.

Billie Eilish channelled her boss lady vibes and how in everything from sequins to gingham and beyond.

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar Attends Billie Eilish's Concert In A Glamorous Black And White Outfit