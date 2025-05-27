Samantha Ruth Prabhu Makes Fashionable Noise In A Cut-Out Brown Dress At A Beauty Event

When it comes to fashion, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is always a step ahead. Whether the actress is lighting up the screen or simply walking into a room, she knows how to turn heads. The diva's latest appearance at the Vogue Beauty Awards is proof she is in a league of her own.

Dressed in a jaw-dropping chocolate brown bodycon dress by the fashion label Kresha Bajaj, Prabhu looked nothing short of fierce. The dress, called Ebene, is described by the label as "striking, sculpted and unapologetically bold."

The sassy number featured sleek hand-woven detailing along the sides. The sleeveless design and deep neckline added a dose of drama. The rich, deep hue of the dress gave it a luxe feel, and the silhouette was elegant yet commanding.

The Khushi star kept her accessories minimal and let the outfit do all the talking. She kept the accessories simple with statement gold earrings that added just the right amount of sparkle. This clean styling choice brought attention to the dress and her overall confident vibe.

Samantha's makeup, done by Avni Rambhia, was all about radiant skin and strong features. Think dewy glow, softly bronzed cheeks and a nude lip. The eyes were kept defined yet subtle, with just enough drama to balance the look. Oh, and those feathered brows were too good to go unnoticed.

The fashion icon's hair was styled by Daksh Nidhi, who opted for curls with a middle partition. The hairdo was modern, sharp and super chic, adding a bit of edge to the look.

From the body-hugging silhouette to the flawless glam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look at the Vogue Beauty Awards was a total showstopper. With every element perfectly in sync, the actress reminded us why she is always on the best-dressed list.