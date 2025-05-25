Disha Patani Doesn't Need Loud Fashion To Grab Fashion Headlines, This Ivory Dress Is Proof

Disha Patani is back at it again, dropping jaws and raising the fashion bar with her latest photo dump while posing as cover star for Femina magazine. The Kanguva actress gave her Instagram followers a sartorial treat by sharing two breathtaking snaps from the shoot, and we are obsessed.

Disha Patani wore a gorgeous, figure-hugging ivory dress that screamed understated glamour. The full-length bodycon dress featured a sleek turtleneck design and sleeveless silhouette. The ruched detailing on the sides gave the outfit some extra texture and contour without taking away from its clean elegance. The neutral tone of the dress gave the entire look a soft, dreamy edge with a modern, but with a classic old money touch.

The 32-year-old actress's makeup was kept natural and beaming from within, just the way we like it. A flawless dewy base, soft peachy tones on the cheeks and a muted pink lip made for a fresh and effortless beauty look. Her brows were softly defined and her eyes subtly enhanced with just a hint of eyeliner and mascara, proving once again that less really can be more.

When it came to accessories, Disha Patani kept things minimal yet classy. She wore a pair of small gold hoop earrings, a gold bracelet and some rings on her finger, which served just the right amount of bling to complement the look without overpowering it. The gold jewellery added a warm contrast to the ivory outfit and pulled everything together beautifully.

Now, let us talk hair. The star sported a chic updo with soft bangs falling loosely over her face. The tousled front strands framed her features perfectly and added a playful, romantic vibe to the otherwise sleek look.

Disha Patani's cover girl style was all things understated yet super chic.

