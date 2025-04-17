Disha Patani Serves An Orange-Coded Gilded Silk Torani <i>Saree</i> Clad Avatar

Disha Patani has quite a reputation for being a fashionista who dressed up to her nines in everything from shimmery dresses to silk sarees. This time around too the Kanguva actress made sure to make heads turn with her orange and gilded saree clad avatar that was very reminiscent of the popular saree Madhuri Dixit wore on celluloid back in 1992.

Disha Patani looked like an ethnic diva wearing an orange Torani saree from the shelves of the namesake designer, Karan Torani. The ensemble was inspired by the quintessential Madhuri Dixit saree that has been etched in people's minds as an integral part of fashion pop culture. Couturier, Karan Torani's take on it featured an orange silk saree with a pre-stitched and pleated dhoti skirt that was detail with gold beadwork embroidery around the waistline, pleats and hemline. The saree boasted of a seedha-palla that worn in a pleated manner over her left shoulder that was adorned with a gold thread work design. This was teamed with full sleeve blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline, an all over all gold jaal style beadwork design with floral accents.

Disha accesorized her look with a pair of maximal gold chandbali earrings that were encrusted with white pearls and rubies.

Disha's tresses were styled into a voluminous salon style side parted blow out that farmed her face to perfection. Makeup wise, she dolled up in a ethnic glam featuring a beaming and flawless base, defined brows, a black smudged eyeliner and kohl-lined eyes and lots of mascara for a dramatic lash effect. A wash of contour and peachy blush added the right shadows and colour to her face. Disha wrapped up her look with a brick nude lip colour.

Disha Patani's Madhuri inspired Torani saree deserves a sartorial green flag.

