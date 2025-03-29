Disha Patani Looks Red Carpet Ready In A Silver Sequin And Silk Gown

Disha Patani made sure to make heads turn as she dressed up to her nines to hit the red carpet at a recent awards night. The Kanguva actress looked like a trophy herself dressed up to slay and how in a silk and sequin coded ensemble.

Disha Patani looked like a million bucks wearing an off shoulder silver gown with a corset style upper bodice that was embroidered with parallel lines of silver sequin filled in a V-design and a peplum frill design. The 32-year-old star's ensemble was made out of a glistening silver hued silk material waist downwards that featured a ruched detail and thigh-high slit.

Disha acessorised her look with a pair of nude and crystal strap heels, a diamonds and sapphire encrusted princess necklace along with a pair matching earrings, a statement cocktail ring, a stack off diamonds studded bracelets.

Disha's tresses were styled into side swept salon style blown out waves let loose over her shoulders. Glam wise, she dolled up in a minimal bronzed makeup look with beaming skin warmed up with a bronzer, arched brows, a wash of sparkle on her lids, lots of mascara for fanned-out lashes, a touch of rose blush and champagne highlighter on her contoured cheeks, and a mauve hued lip gloss to add the finishing touch to the look.

Disha Patani's silver sequin and silk gown was a total sartorial treat.

