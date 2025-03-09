Advertisement

Disha Patani's Dewy Glam With Glossy Lips Is Meant For Summer

Disha Patani's Dewy Glam With Glossy Lips Is Meant For Summer

Disha Patani's ethereal beauty game is meant to impress

Her signature minimal makeup game is made to leave us taking notes and yet again, she is back at it with her latest look.

Her latest Instagram story is another beauty inspiration that we need to bookmark for summer. She is already dishing out summer beauty inspiration with her chic look. It is no secret that Disha Patani has always been a minimal beauty lover. From her party makeup looks to clean girl aesthetic, the actress has aced it all.

For her latest look, she opted for a dewy, glowy base that simply looked perfect for the season. Wispy lashes and slightly kohl-rimmed eyes perfectly rounded off her look in no time. Glossy lips and fuller brows were a solid choice to match the minimal aesthetic. She left her tresses open to complete her attire. She paired this dewy look with a white plunging neckline crop top.

