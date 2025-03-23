Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In A Silver Embellished Skirt Set

Wherever Disha Patani goes, she takes her dash of glam along with her.

The actress recently made heads turn at the opening ceremony of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2025. She kicked off her performance in style.

For the opening ceremony, Disha Patani turned up the heat as she looked like a glittering goddess. The actress raised the bar in a stunning silver skirt set that was a far cry from your regular ones. She ditched the simple silhouettes to make a head-turning statement in a breathtaking glitzy silver embellished number.

Doused in sequins and embellishments, her crystal-embedded look raised the bar. She slipped into a plunging neckline bralette and paired it with a matching mini skirt that simply added oomph to her look. Disha's beauty game was on point too as she opted for her signature dewy glam paired with pink tinted lips and shimmery lids. Soft open waves were perfect to elevate her style.

