Disha Patani Looks Ready For A Stylish Summer In A White Top And Denim Shorts

Disha Patani's casual dressing game is like no other and yet again, the actress delivered a dose of style with her latest look.

The actress posted an array of pictures where she was seen elevating casual style like a pro.

The actress is gearing up for summer with chic casuals. Etched with effortless styling and fuss-free elements, Disha Patani's signature style is perfect to take notes from. For her latest look, she turned to the classic white and denim pairing. She opted for a white body-hugging top that came with a strappy pattern and was teamed with a chic pair of distressed shorts.

Disha kept her signature glam in place with a dewy look paired with pink glossy lips, arched brows and wispy lashes. Her natural open tresses perfectly rounded off her look in no time. A delicate chain was the choice of accessory to complete her attire.

