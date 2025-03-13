Advertisement

Disha Patani Looks Ready For A Stylish Summer In A White Top And Denim Shorts

Disha Patani's white top and denim shorts is the perfect fashion pairing for summer

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Disha Patani Looks Ready For A Stylish Summer In A White Top And Denim Shorts
Disha Looks Ready For A Stylish Summer In A White Top And Denim Shorts

Disha Patani's casual dressing game is like no other and yet again, the actress delivered a dose of style with her latest look.

The actress posted an array of pictures where she was seen elevating casual style like a pro.

Also Read: Disha Patani Gives A Sharp White Pantsuit A Bold Touch

The actress is gearing up for summer with chic casuals. Etched with effortless styling and fuss-free elements, Disha Patani's signature style is perfect to take notes from. For her latest look, she turned to the classic white and denim pairing. She opted for a white body-hugging top that came with a strappy pattern and was teamed with a chic pair of distressed shorts.

Disha kept her signature glam in place with a dewy look paired with pink glossy lips, arched brows and wispy lashes. Her natural open tresses perfectly rounded off her look in no time. A delicate chain was the choice of accessory to complete her attire.

Also Read: If You Love Martial Arts, Disha Patani's MMA Routine Is Just The High-Energy Workout For You

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Disha Patani, Disha Patani Style, Disha Patani Fashion
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now