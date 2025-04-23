Bookmark Disha Patani's Bronzed Eyes Work And Rose Lips For A Super Glam Avatar

Disha Patani made sure to not skip a glam beat when it came to serving up a much-awaited beauty look. What's more, the Kanguva actress looked like a dream while serving up this beauty treat that made jaws drop to the floor. The 32-year-old star made sure to ace her face with bronzed dove-like eyes and rose lips like there is no tomorrow.

Disha Patani looked like a million bucks wearing a silver mini dress that is full of shimmer and shine. But what caught our eyes all the more is her beauty offering that matched steps with her outfit of the day. Disha dolled up in a dreamy glam look that featured her radiant base achieved using a foundation mixed with a bronzing drops to add a sun-kissed look along with a glow. She topped it with bushy brows, a wash of sparkly bronze eyeshadow swept across her eyelids, lots of mascara for a curled lash look, a hint of blush and highlighter on her cheeks, and a rose hued lip colour to add the perfect hue to her pout.

If Disha's beauty game was on point, then how could her hair stay far behind? She styled her tresses in a voluminous salon style blow out that framed her face just right with the perfect centre-parted front bangs.

Disha Patani and her full glam avatar are a match made in beauty heaven.

