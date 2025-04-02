Disha Patani Stuns In A Gilded Fairytale Gown At The Vivienne Westwood Mumbai Show

Disha Patani is a total diva and she doesn't skip a fashion beat in order to prove just that. The Kanguva actress looked like a total stunner wearing an white gold hued and heavily embellished gown as she made her way to attend the Vivienne Westwood show in Mumbai.

Disha Patani looked like a million bucks wearing a white gold sleeveless gown with a square neckline and graceful floor length that featured tons of Swarovski crystals along with being embellished with diamond crystals along the neckline, arm holes. Bow details were spread across the length and breadth of the super glam garment that hugged Disha's figure like a glove.

Disha accessorized her look with a pair of minimal diamond drops earrings and a stack of dainty white gold bracelets to add further sparkle to her look.

Disha's tresses were styled into her signature salon style waves with face framing bangs on one side of her crown. Her glam game matched steps with her hair as she served up a beaming makeup look. She sported her glass skin, feathered brows, a wash of white gold shimmer on her lids, lots of mascara for fanned-out lashes, a wash of blush and highlighter swept across her cheeks, and a nude hued lip oil to wrap the look on the rights notes of shine.

Disha Patani was all razzle-dazzle and beyond in her gilded gown at the Vivienne Westwood show.

