Disha Patani Is Ready To Take On Summer In A Cheetah Print Swimsuit

Disha Patani made sure to not miss a fashion beat as she dressed to impress in a pool ready look. The Kanguva actress looked like a million bucks as she dressed to impress in a two-piece swimsuit that boasted of a cheetah print. All the sartorial gorgeousness Disha captured in a mirror selfie and posted on her Instagram in a carousel photo dump.

Disha Patani is all set to embrace the resort life in this summer ready swim suit clad avatar. The 32-year-old actress was seen donning a super cropped cheetah print swim wear top with spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline and a backless design. She teamed it with a pair of pull-on high-waist swimwear bottoms that completed her chic pool side look.

Disha Patani went for a sans accessories moment for the 'right out of the pool look' that allowed her outfit to do all the talking.

Disha's layered tresses were styled into a natural fall while still dripping with all the water from the pool and the shower post it. Glam wise, Disha went for a no makeup makeup look with nothing but defined brows and a milky nude pink lip tint to add the perfect pout to her lip.

Disha Patani's cheetah print swimsuit is tailor-made for the summertime.

