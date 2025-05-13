Disha Patani Keeps The Fitness Bar High With One Back Flip At A Time

Why just stick to one fitness workout when you can do it all - this is true for the Bollywood diva Disha Patani!

One of the fittest actresses in B-town, Disha is always on top of her game when it comes to staying fit. And her flat abs and toned body are proof enough! If you are a fan, you would know that the Malang starlet keeps her fans updated with her workouts through social media.

In a recent Instagram post, Disha shared a video of doing a back flip - a killer move!

Disha Patani Shares Back Flip Video

In the video, the 32-year-old is seen doing a back flip as part of her workout routine. A great move for agility and flexibility that keeps the core strong and keeps you fit. And it helps burn a bunch of calories!

Disha Patani aces the back flip. Photo: Instagram/dishapatani

Gymnastics is a great way of exercise that helps improve various aspects of physical fitness as well as mental health. It is believed to help increase flexibility, strength, bone density, and coordination.

Disha Patani's Tornado Kick Is Not For The Weak

It's not just a back flip, the diva has shared several videos showcasing her expertise in acing the tornado kick as well. A difficult move, but nothing makes Disha sweat when it comes to her fitness.

Dancing Her Way To Fitness!

Another form of exercise that has always been a favourite of the actress is dance. In any form, dance can help you stay fit. A study published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology states that dance helps maintain a healthy body weight and improves overall quality of life. It also helps in cognitive, intellectual, and rational development of an individual, especially children.

These videos should be inspiration enough to make you want to hit the gym!