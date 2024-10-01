Like Mouni Roy Who Went Swimming In Maldives, 5 Water Workouts To Stay Fit With On Vacation

Mouni Roy is also a fitness enthusiast while being a fashionista and her social media is a proof. Be it on vacation or during work, she never misses the chance to keep track of her fitness by partaking in different types of workouts. The actress is quite active on social media; sharing and updating her fans about her whereabouts. She recently shared a throwback video of her trip to Maldives on Instagram and we can see how she spent most of her time doing a fun, effective water workout like swimming. Going on a beach or poolside vacation like Mouni? Then make sure your fitness levels don't drop with these 5 water-based workout forms.

5 Water workouts to try when on vacation

1. Swimming

Swimming is an excellent way to work your entire body. An hour of daily swimming burns almost as many calories as running, without the impact on your bones and joints. It not only helps in weight loss, but also improves sleep and helps manage stress.

2. Scuba Diving

Scuba diving is a mode of underwater diving using independent breathing equipment. One can not only achieve a sense of adventure but also improve your fitness levels by trying scuba diving. Proper diving form helps tone the muscles that keeps you lean and strong. One can get a great sculpting workout from scuba diving without huffing and puffing or breaking a serious sweat.

3. Snorkeling

Snorkeling is another fun way to not only explore the beauty of the underwater but also an excellent way to stay healthy and fit. It increases your maximal oxygen uptake that leads to breathing improvement. This activity can help you tone and strengthens your calves and quads, leading to overall strength and endurance abilities.

4. Underwater walking

This looks like one of the easiest water specific workouts. But no, it's not as simple as you think. Here, you need to walk next to fishes and turtles on the water bed. The good part is one does not need to be acquainted with any swimming skills. All you need to do is just wear oxygen masks and witness the beauty under the sea. This exercise helps you create resistance and focuses on your arms, core and lower body.

5. Windsurfing

A perfect blend of sailing and surfing, windsurfing is another adventurous workout. This is a highly dynamic workout requiring the sailor to combine balance, strength and endurance. It is an effective full body workout as it helps build core strength, build muscle capacity and tone your body.

Too lazy to hit the gym on vacation? Bookmark these enthralling water specific workouts to keep yourself fit and healthy.

