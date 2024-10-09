Navratri 2024: Mouni Roy's Festive Hairstyles Are Perfect For <i>Garba</i> And <i>Durga Puja</i> Nights

It seems as though Mouni Roy has been celebrating Navratri 2024 in full swing. The Naagin actress has been dishing out desi glam looks for Navratri and Durga Puja festivities each day like a pro. Recently, the actress posted a photo dump of two of her latest festive looks that saw her getting dolled-up for Navratri in ethnic ensembles. But what caught our eyes were her creative hairdos that were worth all the screenshots and DIY routines, as we would want to replicate them this festive season.

Also Read: Mouni Roy Gets Her Festive Glow With This Beauty Tool And Here's Why You Need It Too

For the first look, Mouni Roy dolled up in a yellow lehenga choli with gold khadi print floral motifs and a matching dupatta. She accessorised the look with a navratran choker and a matching maang teeka. But her hair game stole our hearts; her streaked long tresses was styled in a sleek centre-parted braid that was decorated with bright red roses behind her ear as a hair accessory and a pearl-navratan maang teeka that added the finishing touch to her hair game.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/imouniroy

For look two, Mouni wore an ivory tissue saree with a broad gold gota-patti border and a gold sleeveless blouse. To accessorise the look she picked an emerald and pearl choker necklace and a matching maang teeka. This time too, what really stood out in the look was her statement hairdo which featured a puffed crown that was secured into a braided top-knot bun and then graduated into a braid worn on one of her shoulders. Intricate gold gota-patti, sea shells, and a silver coin hair accessory was woven into her hair from her bun downwards and wound around her braid in parallel circular lines to add to that Navratri-ready look.

Mouni Roy's Navratri-ready festive hairdos are every bit worthy of taking glam notes.

Also Read: Like Mouni Roy Who Went Swimming In Maldives, 5 Water Workouts To Stay Fit With On Vacation