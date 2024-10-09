Navratri 2024: From Ahmedabad To Surat, Witness The Best <i>Garba</i> And <i>Dandiya</i> Nights At These 5 Places In India

Navratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The festival includes sacred rituals, prayers and rigorous fasting. But what makes this festival even more special is the grand celebrations followed by traditional dance forms of garba. It is said that the Navratri celebration is incomplete without garba and dandiya performances. Originating from Gujarat, garba is a dance form performed during the 9-day festival. People enjoy the festive energy while donning colourful mirror work outfits and dancing in large circles with a set of wooden sticks that co-ordinate with their movements. This dance form is celebrated all over India and in some parts of the world but here are 5 must-visit places which are an ideal choice to witness the best of garba nights.

(Also Read: Nayanthara In A Timeless Red Silk Saree Is As Festive As It Gets For Navratri 2024)

Places In India To Witness Best Of Garba And Dandiya Nights

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad in Gujarat celebrates Navratri on a very large scale. This is a must-visit destination if you wish to witness the garba and dandiya. You will find garba celebrations in every alley here. Sway to the Gujarati music while donning garba outfits as the entire city lights up at night to celebrate.

Vadodara

Visit Vadodara during Navratri as the city captures the authentic essence of garba nights. From vibrant cultural performances to surreal garba dances, one will celebrate the festival like never before in Vadodara. The United Way of Baroda Garba Mahotsav is the largest garba event in India, it also holds the Limca Book of Records for being the largest Garba ground.

Surat

Another Gujarati city that will make you fall in love with this festival is Surat. From Gujarati folk songs to traditional garba dance, the city offers a lively atmosphere during Navratri. The best part of this city is said to be one of the underrated spots for dandiya nights as it offers less-crowded celebrations.

Mumbai

After Gujarat, if there's any other place that will make you feel high-spirited, it is Mumbai. Mumbai puts on a spectacular show for the festival. Numerous locations across the city celebrate it with various events like the Navratri Utsav featuring singer Falguni Pathak.

Delhi

Delhi features a beautiful display of colours and dance for these nights. The festivities are marked by energetic people joining the traditional dance. Hauz Khas in Delhi is a must-visit place to witness the beauty of garba celebrations in the city.

Visit these places to witness the beauty of garba nights during Navratri.

(Also Read: The Navratri 2024 Festive Vibes Were Immaculate With Rashmika Mandanna In This Deep Red Tarun Tahiliani Suit)