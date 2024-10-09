Nayanthara In A Timeless Red Silk <i>Saree</i> Is As Festive As It Gets For Navratri 2024

Getting dressed up and going for garba nights or for puja is the current festive memo. The sartorial need of the hour calls for some chic inspiration and Nayanthara's latest look is making a case for the same. Etched with elegant and feminine elements, Nayanthara's ethnic styles are a lesson in doing festive fashion right. Indian festive dressing is synonymous with beautiful sarees and the actress did not miss a chance to notch it up in a timeless red number. Nayanthara slipped into a beautiful red saree that came with contrasting gold-toned borders. The minimal golden details on the pallu perfectly matched the traditional aesthetic. She ditched heavy-duty jewellery and kept it simple in statement-making jhumkas. Her gajra-adorned bun and kohl-rimmed eyes with dewy glam perfectly completed her festive look.

Nayanthara's ethereal ethnic style is meant to impress through and through. Her beautiful, monochrome drapes have been nothing short of stunning. Previously, the actress yet again turned to a bright number to a pop of colour to her traditional wardrobe. She elevated the Indian fashion game in a citrine silk Ekaya Banaras saree that simply exuded desi girl vibes. Paired with a strappy matching blouse, the drape was single-handedly enough to make heads turn. She opted for a contrasting necklace and subtle glam to complete her style.

