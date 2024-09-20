Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Casually Up The Couple Goals In Matching White And Black Looks

Nayanthara And Vignesh Up Their Style In Matching White And Black Looks

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have always lived upto the expectations of fashionistas. From their individual style to their cute couple fashion, the duo has hit the style strings right. Currently away for a vacation, the couple is making sure to keep with their fashion status as well. Nayanthara posted an array of pictures in which the couple was seen twinning their way to the weekend in a chic black and white combination. Couples who twin together, win together and indeed, the duo is making a strong case for the same. They both opted for a classic white t-shirt paired with black bottoms and white sneakers. Their casual traveller style was in sync, and we took notes. Nayanthara rounded off her look with a ponytail, minimal makeup and a pair of shades.

Nayanthara and husband Vignesh's ever-so-stunning couple style has always been adorable. Whether they are away for a vacation or serving wedding guest style, the couple makes sure to dish out chic style goals. Previously, their contrasting fashion game made a case for the same. While Nayanthara looked simple yet elegant in a deep blue suit set, Vignesh complemented her in a grey t-shirt and pants. His orange shoes added all the pop of colour to his look. The couple looked high on love and style as they posed.

Nayanthara and Vignesh's couple fashion trajectory is only meant to impress