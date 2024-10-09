The Navratri 2024 Festive Vibes Were Immaculate With Rashmika Mandanna In This Deep Red Tarun Tahiliani Suit

The Navratri celebrations are underway, and much like all of us, the B-town divas love to put their best fashion foot forward this festive season. Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who's often enthralled us with her impeccable fashion sense, embraced the festive spirit, showcasing a stunning red ensemble from designer Tarun Tahiliani's collection. She put on a traditional three-piece suit, radiating elegance and grace. The A-line kurta, featuring full sleeves and a V-neckline, was adorned with intricate embroidery, sequins, and pearls. Mughal-inspired motifs decorated the bodice and hem, while tiny multi-coloured jewels added a touch of sparkle to the vibrant outfit. Tassels along the piping further elevated the look. Rashmika paired the kurta with matching embroidered pants and draped a coordinated dupatta around her shoulders, completing her traditional ensemble. Letting her outfit shine, she kept her accessories and makeup minimal, while her loose tresses framed her face beautifully, making her look effortlessly divine.

In another stunning entry from her ethnic diaries, Rashmika wowed us in a baby-pink sharara set. The long kurta came with a V-neckline and structured fit. Golden embellishments on the bodice provided a delicate contrast, adding just the right sparkle. The well-defined shoulders and quarter-length sleeves gave her look a refined edge. Rashmika slipped into flared sharara pants in the same colour palette, rounding off her OOTD. For makeup, she went with a matte base, coupled with rosy cheeks, pink lips, shimmery eyeshadow and muted smokey eyes. Silver jhumkas peeked through her wavy hair.

Before that, Rashmika swept away our blues in a striking turquoise silk kurta paired with voluminous pants. The kurta, with intricate geometric embroidery, served oomph and panache in equal measure. Cinched at the waist, the outfit beautifully highlighted Rashmika's svelte figure, while the shimmering golden borders added a touch of glamour. She accessorised with statement earrings and chunky rings, perfectly balancing the outfit's rich aesthetics. As for her beauty look, Rashmika kept it subtle, letting her natural glow take centre stage. A hint of blue eyeshadow, bold eyeliner and peachy lips provided the perfect finishing touches, making her ensemble even more captivating.

Rashmika Mandanna is a true-blue fashion icon.

