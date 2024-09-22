Rashmika Mandanna Brought Power Dressing With An Edge In Silver Distressed Jeans And A Corset

Rashmika's Power Dressing With An Edge In Silver Distressed Jeans

Every time we wish to transform into a chic boss lady with an edge, we go to Rashmika Mandanna for inspiration. The actress is leaving the fashion police stunned with her back-to-back fashion looks and we are all hearts. She recently attended the Milan Fashion Week and was part of the Versace show. After getting applauded for her fashion choices, Rashmika shared another new look from Milan, exuding a high fashion game.

In the pictures, we can see her donning a sleeveless black corset top featuring a deep scoop neckline. The fitted bodice accentuated her curves perfectly. She added drama to her look and went a black blazer over her shoulders. To amp up her look, she opted for high-waisted distressed jeans. The sequin embellishments on the jeans added all the missing glam to the overall look and blended perfectly with her blazer and corset top. She added a pop of colour to her look and accessorised her look with a red handbag and black stilettoes.

Ditching heavy jewellery, Rashmika just added a pair of golden statement earrings to her look. Letting her outfit do the talking, she opted for a clean-girl makeup look. With a glowy face, blushed-up cheeks, soft smokey eyes and pink lips, Rashmika left her long tresses loose and looked as stunning as ever.

We believe that Rashmika Mandanna's style wardrobe is a treat for all the fashionistas out there!

