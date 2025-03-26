Rashmika Mandanna Exudes Elegance In Subtle Glam Makeup Topped With Sleek Bun

From fashion to beauty, Rashmika Mandanna is serving back-to-back looks and how. The star is in her own right regarding her movies, fashion and beauty offerings. The 28-year-old star is making waves with her latest beauty offering us subtle nude glam goals.

Rashmika aced the minimal glam look, featuring her glowing skin with a seamless base, neatly filled brows, lots of mascara-filled fluttery lashes, an ample amount of blush and highlighter at all the right places, pink eyeshadows on the lids, contour on her cheeks and pink lips that added more dramatic flair to her look.

Rashmika's hair game matched steps with her look for the day by styling it in a sleek bun that complemented her look just fine.

Rashmika Mandanna's subtle glam look is worth bookmarking.

