Rashmika Mandanna Exudes Elegance In A Pink Embroidered <i>Kurta</i> Set

Rashmika Mandanna is slaying ethnic fashion style, and how! The star who is known for her impeccable fashion sense is currently soaring high on the success of her film Chhaava. The star is leaving no chance to impress the fashion police with her traditional style.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Keeps It Uber Cool In A Basic White Top And Printed Denims

Recently, the star posted a series of pictures in her ethnic look, and we can't help but love her look. Sharing the pictures, she expressed her thought and wrote, “I wish life could always feel like these images, just happy, bright, playful, and fun.” You agree, no?” In the pictures, we can see Rashmika donning a beautiful pink kurta set. Her straight-line pink kurta came with heavy golden embroidery on the bodice. The golden floral detailings and embellishments just added more charm to the look. The kurta also had golden accents all over it. Rashmika paired her kurta with matching pants and a dupatta that came with golden borders over it.

The star accessorised her look with golden jewels, a golden chain, a pair of golden earrings, and a bracelet. For her makeup, Rashmika went for a subtle makeup look, with a flawless base, lots of highlighter and blush on the cheeks, winged liner, neatly done eyebrows, mascara on the lashes, brown lids, pink nude lips, and chandkari bindi. The star completed her look by leaving her hair tied in a sleek bun adorned with a gajra.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Flaunts The "90s Retro" Glam In A White Floral Bodycon Dress