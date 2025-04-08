Rashmika Mandanna Wins Hearts In Her Strapless Burgundy Velour Dress

Rashmika Mandanna stepped out in style to attend the Maddock Films 20th anniversary event held in Mumbai on Monday, April 7, 2025, evening. The 29-year-old actress looked like a feminine chic diva on the occasion dressed in a wine velour dress.

Rashmika puts her most fashionable foot forward dressed in a sans sleeves velvet dressed boasting of a regal looking wine hue. The Sikandar actress looked like a star dressed up in a bandeau style dress with a plunging U-neckline teamed with a corset bustier neckline. The ensemble boasted of the perfect evening ready wine hue and an ankle-length straight fit that was tailor made to complement her slender form.

Rashmika accessorised the look with a pair of floral embellishment laden tie-up heels in the perfect wine colour and chunky burgundy and gold beads filled chunky half-hoop earrings.

Rashmika's tresses were styled into a salon-style waves look with face framing layers that acted as the perfect crowning glory to her look. Makeup wise, she dolled up in her fresh skin, feathered brows, mascara filled fluttery lashes, a wash of rose tint swept across her lips and cheeks to add a natural monotone element to her makeup of the day.

Rashmika Mandanna's velour dress clad avatar gets a sartorial green flag from the fashion Gods.

