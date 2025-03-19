Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna Welcomes The Mango Season With A Layered Fruity And Fresh Pudding

Rashmika Mandanna made the most of the arrival of summer by indulging in a sinful mango pudding

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Rashmika Mandanna Welcomes The Mango Season With A Layered Fruity And Fresh Pudding
Rashmika Mandanna dines out in style devouring a layered mango and cream pudding

Rashmika Mandanna makes sure to make our hearts melt each time that she makes an appearance on screen or on our Instagram feeds. The Sikandar actress did it this time around as well by serving up a summer special sugary treat that was layered with oodles on cream and the king of fruits.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Spreads Holi Vibes In A White Anarkali Suit And Dupatta

Rashmika Mandanna made the most of her dining out experience by allowing her taste buds to go for a rollercoaster ride while having a decadent layered mango and cream pudding. The 28-year-old actress was seen out and about in town on a restaurant visit, wherein she had a mouthwatering dish of mango pudding served up in a tall glass dish in front of her. Being her spontaneous self, Rashmika didn't hold back and dug in to take a wholesome bite of the dessert that looked like all things sinful and sweet.

What's more, Rashmika cheekily captioned this Instagram post saying, "No one can stop me from doing the things I loooooooveeeee! Part - 1!" along with a monkey emoji. This keeps her fans, followers and us waiting for what is next in store as far as her gourmet adventures dining out and about in the city.

Rashmika Mandanna did the things that she loved and gorged on a delish mango pudding, in anticipation of summer.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Is Just Having Fun With Her Ethnic Glam And A Crescent Moon Bindi

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Rashmika Mandanna  film, Sikandar, Rashmika Actress, Rashmika Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna Insta, Rashmika Mandanna Food Diaries
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now