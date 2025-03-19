Rashmika Mandanna Welcomes The Mango Season With A Layered Fruity And Fresh Pudding

Rashmika Mandanna makes sure to make our hearts melt each time that she makes an appearance on screen or on our Instagram feeds. The Sikandar actress did it this time around as well by serving up a summer special sugary treat that was layered with oodles on cream and the king of fruits.

Rashmika Mandanna made the most of her dining out experience by allowing her taste buds to go for a rollercoaster ride while having a decadent layered mango and cream pudding. The 28-year-old actress was seen out and about in town on a restaurant visit, wherein she had a mouthwatering dish of mango pudding served up in a tall glass dish in front of her. Being her spontaneous self, Rashmika didn't hold back and dug in to take a wholesome bite of the dessert that looked like all things sinful and sweet.

What's more, Rashmika cheekily captioned this Instagram post saying, "No one can stop me from doing the things I loooooooveeeee! Part - 1!" along with a monkey emoji. This keeps her fans, followers and us waiting for what is next in store as far as her gourmet adventures dining out and about in the city.

Rashmika Mandanna did the things that she loved and gorged on a delish mango pudding, in anticipation of summer.

