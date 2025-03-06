Rashmika Mandanna Exudes Elegance In A Minimal <i>Saree</i> Look

As the festive season is around the corner, Rashmika Mandanna is making sure to serve us some of the best ethnic moments. The actress who is soaring high on the success of her recent release Chhaava is making sure to make a style case with her back-to-back traditional picks.

After impressing the fashion police in a hot pink kurta set, the star is now all set to give inspiration on how to ace a last-minute saree look. Recently, the star shared multiple snippets of herself in her latest look, and we love her minimalist fashion. In the pictures, we can see Rashmika donning a beautiful mehendi green saree that came with intricate golden embroidery all over it. The saree also featured floral detailing and a matching golden border that added more elegance to the look. Adding a pop of colour to her look, Rashmika teamed her saree with a royal blue blouse that too had golden embroidery all over it. Sharing the pictures, Rashmika also revealed the backstory of her minimal look; she wrote, "Sometimes…just sometimes things happen too last minute, and I have to do hair, makeup, and styling all by myself and have to ask my best friend to take my pictures. It ends up like this. I love it!! It's taking me back to college days fully."

Keeping with a theme, the star accessorised her look with a pair of blue bangles, oxidised jhumkas, and a traditional black bindi. For her makeup, she kept a subtle base, nude eyelids, mascara on the lashes, and pink lips. She completed her look by tying her hair in a messy bun.

