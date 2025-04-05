Rashmika Mandanna Aces Her Face Card With A Winged Eyeliner And A Petal Lip

Rashmika Mandanna is a star in her own right when it comes to both her movies or her style files. The 28-year-old actress looked like a total diva who went for a less is more makeup moment that won her fans and followers' hearts and lies alike. Makeup artist Riviera Lynn shared a picture perfect snap of her dolling up Rashmika in her latest beauty look on her Instagram handle.

Rashmika Mandanna who is turning a year older and more beautiful today slayed the internet with her latest glam offering. The Sikandar actress looked like a total star dolled up in a minimal beauty look that featured her fresh skin, bushy eyebrows, a wash of rose gold eyeshadow on her eyelids, a smudged kohl-lined waterline effect, a black winged eyeliner to defined her eyes, mascara laden feathery eyelashes, generous swipes of bronzer and highlight on her cheekbones and nose bridge to give her the chiseled makeup look. Last but not the least, her nude hued lip colour added the perfect pout to her face.

Rashmika Mandanna made sure that her hair game matched steps with her beauty look of the day; by being styled into a salon styled open waves look that were left loose to meander over her shoulders.

Rashmika Mandanna knows how to deliver a winning beauty look like there is no tomorrow.

