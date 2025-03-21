It's Workout First For Rashmika Mandanna No Matter Where, How Or What State She Is In

Rashmika Mandanna has proven that she is not just a star who dishes out blockbuster movies, winning sartorial moments, and dazzling ethnic beauty looks. But she is a woman with might who is meant for a high soaring flight when it comes to her fitness and well being.

Rashmika Mandanna's latest drop on her Instagram has cemented her resolver to put sweating out on the daily first before anything else. The Pushpa 2: The Rule actress shared a carousel post of pictures from what looked like a post gym session moment where she sat peacefully on her workout mat; along with the caption, "No matter where, no matter how, no matter in what state.. I will always find a way to workout. Ps: no one can stop me from doing the things I looooooveeee..part - 2" and monkey and heart emojis.

This goes to show that as far as Rashmika is concerned, she will make sure to squeeze in a good old workout where ever or when ever within her 24-hour day. What's more, she also added that breaking a sweat at the gym is something she really loves to do and that no one can stop her from doing the things that she loves to do. This comes as the second edition to her prior post wherein she was seen eating a delish layered mango and cream pudding; which she had also captioned on similar lines that no one can stop her from doing the things that she loves to do.

If you are inspired by Rashmika's resolve to workout no matter what, here are a bunch of benefits of a daily exercise session that will keep you motivated.

1. Managing A Healthy Weight:

A regular exercise session burns fat and calories and contributes to being able to manage a healthy weight.

2. Having Improved Flexibility And Mobility:

A good old exercise routine including stretching and other forms of exercise enhances one's flexibility and promotes a range of motion.

3. Stronger Bones And Muscles:

Daily exercise such as weight bearing routines and strength training helps to build and maintain one's bone density.

Rashmika Mandanna's workout before anything else mantra has set fitness goals like never before.

