Rashmika Mandanna Is Just Having Fun With Her Ethnic Glam And A Crescent Moon <i>Bindi</i>

Rashmika Mandanna is not just known for churning out box office blockbusters one after the other including her latest releases Pusha 2: The Rule and Chhaava; or her upcoming venture Sikandar. But also for delivering the cutest things on the internet directly our feeds.

Rashmika looked like a true blue desi glam queen wearing a less is more makeup look with her mustard yellow ethnic suit. The 28-year-old actress's glam game featured fresh and dewy complexion, bushy and feathered out brows, a wash of bronzer swept across her eyelids, black eyeliner defined eyes topped off with a coat of mascara for wispy lashes, a terracotta hued matte lip colour, and a crescent moon shaped bright red bindi to finish off the desi look just right.

Rashmika made sure that her hair game matched steps with her glam look and styled her tresses in a centre-parted open waterfall waves look that framed her face.

Rashmika Mandanna's ethnic glam moment is complete with a crescent moon bindi.

