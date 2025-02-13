For <i>Chhaava</i> Promotions, Rashmika Mandanna Goes Regal In A Floral Indo-Western Suit

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava promotions have become the perfect platform for the duo to showcase their sartorial game. As part of the the movie's promotions, the on-screen couple were seen in city looking their very best. Vicky was charming in a black suit but Rashmika Mandanna's ensemble kept diverting us to take a look at her very chic ensemble.

Rashmika leaned towards a floral Indo-Western suit designed by Anita Dongre for the event. The gorgeous outfit comprising a long jacket-style anarkali kurta and flared trousers, was complete with intricate embroidery, sequins and mirror-work. The full sleeves ensemble with a v-neckline adds a modern touch to the maximalist outfit.

Rashmika Mandanna in the city

Allowing her ensemble to do all the talking, Rashmika Mandanna resorted to minimal accessories. Statement rings and jhumkas complemented the traditional flair of the outfit. For makeup, she opted for a dewy base and flushed cheeks with a hint of shimmer. The eyes were defined with an intense play of kohl, eyeliner and voluminous lashes and the makeup was topped with a warm-toned lip colour. The hair was styled in an intricate low braid to bind the whole look together.

As the Bollywood star gets back on her feet (quite literally), she isn't leaving fate to make her fashion calls - she is doing with precision and a royal Indian flair.

