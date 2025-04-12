Rashmika Mandanna Channels Her Street Cred In A Rust Shirt, Linen Trousers, Denim Cap And More

Rashmika Mandanna has proved yet again that she is not just a star who steals her fans hearts by aceing her acting game on the silver screen, but she also masters the art of winning hearts of the internet goers with her cutesy posts that reveal her relatable girl next door look.

Rashmika Mandanna can be credited to win a million hearts as she dressed up in an easy-breezy street style chic look, while striking poses for the shutterbugs at a lit up fort. The Sikandar actress's outfit of the day featured a black round neck t-shirt that she layered with an oversized rust hued linen shirt worn with an open front, and a pair of white coloured wide-legged line trousers with a high-waist fit. All in all, she looked uber cool in an understated manner in this OOTD.

Rashmika's accessories of the day added further character to her look featuring a blue denim cap, a pair of white and grey fur laden Onitsuka Tiger sneakers worn with perfectly-pink towel socks.

Rahsmika Mandanna's street cred avatar is touristy and sartorially approved at the same time.

