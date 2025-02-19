Rashmika Mandanna Is Ready For Spring Wearing A Crown Full Of Red Carnations

Rashmika Mandanna has been creating quite a stir amidst the internet goers not just for her latest release, Chhaava but also for her cutesy hairdo that is spring appropriate and how. Rashmika's spring ready look gets a crowning glory in featuring a beautiful bunch of carnations.

Rashmika Mandanna made sure to make heads turn with her spring ready hair game that boasted of the perfect accessory filled with red carnations. The 28-year-old actress looked like a million bucks in her plain jane beauty moment in which she sported her fresh skin, feathery brows, black kohl-lined upper and lower waterline of the eyes, and the perfect flesh coloured lip tint for her perky pout.

If Rashmika's beauty closet made upward strides, then how could her hair game stay far behind. The Pushpa 2: The Rule actress styled her tresses into a half-tied hair look that she accessorised with the star of the show, a carnations filled hair accessory. The statement red blooms grabbed all the limelight as the stars of the show planted carefully on the crown of her head making for the perfect accessory for her spring ready hairdo.

Rashmika Mandanna's spring fling look was complete with a red carnations filled crown.

