Read Time: 1 min
Rashmika Mandanna Serves A Chic Monochrome Statement In A Brown Look

Rashmika Mandanna is currently having a socially decked up calendar and while she is at it, she is making sure to keep it super stylish.

The actress recently made an appearance at the Sikandar Trailer Launch and indeed, she made it a fashionable affair.

Alongside Salman Khan, the actress made a striking statement in a chic monochrome look. She ditched fancy silhouettes to serve monochrome magic in a chic brown look. She opted for a stunning brown shirt tucked in a brown straight fit skirt, creating a beautiful look. The solid-coloured style looked understated yet statement-making. 

She opted for a minimal approach with a dewy makeup that comprised of glowy base paired with glossy pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes and wispy lashes. Her sleek bun added sophistication to her attire. Rashmika's take on monochrome fashion looked perfect to light up the event.

Show full article

