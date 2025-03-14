End Of An Era: Donatella Versace Exits Versace, Names Her Successor

Donatella Versace who had become synonymous with the Versace's image over the past three decades has stepped down from her role as the chief creative officer of the brand post 30 years. She will now take on the honorary role of chief brand ambassador, involving philanthropy and red carpets.

Donatella Versace is the younger sister of the brand's founder, Gianni Versace who stepped in to safeguard the company post his murder in the year 1997. Upon her exit from the brand post her glorious three decades long stint, she has named Dario Vitale as the new designer and creative director of Versace. Dario has formerly held the office of design and image director of Miu Miu.

John D. Idol, chief executive officer of Capri Holdings which owns brands like Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo had announced the news via a release on Thursday, March 13, 2025 morning. The decision was called "part of a thoughtful succession plan."

Donatella Versace's exit from Versace, marks the end of an iconic era and the start of a new one.

