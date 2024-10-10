Once You See Sabrina Carpenter's Metallic Versace Gown, You'll Say <i>Please Please Please</i> For More Of Her Style

Apart from singing, you can always count on Sabrina Carpenter for serious fashion goals. The American singer recently turned heads on the red carpet in an all-silver look with a statement thigh slit at the 2024 Time 100 Next Gala. For the event, the Please Please Please singer looked ravishing as she wore a body-hugging metallic mesh gown by Versace. The metallic bodice featured a strapless sweetheart neckline with a corset silhouette. The floor-length skirt had a dramatic thigh-high slit that added extra drama to the look.

Also Read: Sabrina Carpenter's Blue Mini Dress Might Have Stolen The Show As Taylor Swift's Headliner

Sabrina completed her look with a matching metallic scarf that she styled backwards and silver platform heels. She went glam with shimmery eyes, wispy lashes, highlighted cheeks and pink lips. Keeping her signature look on point, she kept her blonde tresses open.

Sabrina has been serving us with some bold and fiery looks lately. In another red carpet look for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer looked gorgeous in a white strapless gown. She paid homage to legendary singer Madonna and wore a shimmery white strapless gown featuring sequins all over. The vintage Bob Mackie outfit featured a sweetheart neckline covered with crystals. She teamed her look with dangling earrings, a matching necklace, several rings and perfectly shaped nails that were encrusted with crystals too. Keeping her makeup subtle, she went for silver lids, blushed cheeks and bold red lips, leaving her wavy hair open.

Sabrina is leaving our Eyes Wide Open with her note-worthy looks.

Also Read: 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter Rewore Madonna's Vintage Bob Mackie Sequin Dress From The 1991 Oscars