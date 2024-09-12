2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter Rewore Madonna's Vintage Bob Mackie Sequin Dress From The 1991 Oscars

Sabrina Carpenter Pays Homage To Madonna In A Matching White Sequin Dress

Sabrina Carpenter is a woman of many talents. After her singing, her fashion choices are creating quite a buzz these days. The singer looked gorgeous when she graced the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with her presence. In an iconic tribute, Sabrina paid homage to the legendary singer Madonna ss she styled the same dress Madonna wore to the 1991 Academy Awards. The popstar opted for a sultry pick for the evening and wore a shimmering white strapless gown featuring sequins all over. The vintage Bob Mackie outfit had a sweetheart neckline that was covered with clear crystals. With dangling earrings, a matching necklace and several rings, she accessorised her look with more layers of diamonds. Not to forget her perfectly shaped nails were encrusted by crystals too. Keeping her makeup glam, Sabrina went with silver eyes and bold red lips, leaving her curly tresses open.

It looks like Sabrina was not the only one to revive a vintage look. Halsey too opted for a dress from Versace's Fall 1996 couture collection. She paired the Swarovski beaded silk chiffon gown by Versace with matching burgundy nails and minimal accessories. She completed her look with nude brown lips, like what Elizabeth Hurley wore in 1996.

Another charmer of the night, Tate McRae also dug deep into the archives for her look and recreated one of the most iconic Britney Spears' looks. Tate wore a black lace Dolce & Gabbana mini dress similar to what Britney wore back in 2001. She paired a black bra and pair of briefs underneath. She kept her makeup subtle with nude lips and loose hair.

‘Old is gold' and these looks are clear proof.

