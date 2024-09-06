Tamannaah Bhatia's Oversized Black Balenciaga Outfit Is A Cool Switch From The Little Black Dress Fever

Tamannaah Bhatia's Take On Casual Fashion Looks Chic In A Black Balenciaga Look

Statement-making silhouettes are often a go-to for Tamannaah Bhatia. From tailored fits to oomph-oozing styles, her wardrobe is dominated by picks that only impress. Recently, the actress pulled off the underrated craft of minimalism with a baggy style. She ditched risque fashion to make a case for casually cool style. The actress turned to an all-black Balenciaga look that consisted of a baggy round-neck t-shirt paired with loose-fitted flared bottoms. Her accessory game was right on point with layered gold chains and grey-blue toned handbag. Tinted matte lips with dewy base and bun were the perfect additions to her OOTD. If you are in mood to keep things casual yet chic, Tamannaah's latest look is all the inspiration you need.

Also Read: Tamanaah Bhatia Was A Floral Fantasy In A Strapless Navy Blue Rahul Mishra Gown

Tamannaah Bhatia definitely knows how to keep up with her 'it girl' fashion status. Whether she is on-screen or off-screen, her impeccable fashion game only leaves us impressed. Previously, the actress slipped into a beautiful Rahul Mishra number that simply was the only party starter one needed. Doused in glitzy details, the strapless gown came with floral details that elevated the look in no time. The figure-grazing silhouette featured a sweetheart plunging neckline and the colourful work added a contrasting edge. With pink-toned lips and dewy glam, Tamannaah looked radiant.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia With Tinted Cherry Lips And Smokey Eyes Looked Like A Cover Girl's Dream Come True

Tamannaah Bhatia's has mastered the chic craft of looking stylish every time she steps out