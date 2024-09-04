Tamannaah Bhatia With Tinted Cherry Lips And Smokey Eyes Looked Like A Cover Girl's Dream Come True

Tamannaah Bhatia looked all parts a beautiful mess on the cover of Grazia

If there's one thing that Tamannaah Bhatia does spectacularly time after time, it is the fact that she continues to make our jaws drop with her beauty game. TheBaahubali actress has become the cover star of Grazia's September 2024 issue and has left us stunned with her almost unrecognizable glam. One might actually mistake her for Emma Chamberlain as the picture had an uncanny resemblance; not to say that either actress' are any less gorgeous than the other. But hands down, Tamannaah knocked it out of the park with her beauty game on the cover of Grazia's latest edition.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Soft Radiant Makeup As Radha Is An Image Of Pure Bliss

Tamannaah was seen wearing a cropped sequin blazer from the Anamika Khanna X H&M collection. But it was her hair and beauty game done courtesy of celebrity makeup and hair artist, Elton Fernandez that spoke to us from the very first sight.

Tamannaah's golden brown tresses were styled in a rather messy centre-parted long bob that made her look much like Emma Chamberlain with her lob hairstyle. On the makeup front, Tamannaah sported fresh skin, fluffy brows, a smokey grey eyeshadow done in an abstract manner to give definition to her upper and lower eyelids, and a cherry red coloured gradient stained lip look that was honestly the showstopper of her cover star avatar.

Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn as she featured as cover star in the latest September 2024 edition of Grazia with her enigmatic eyes and stained lips.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Walks The Festive Path In An Elegant Orange Torani Saree