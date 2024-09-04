Tamanaah Bhatia Was A Floral Fantasy In A Strapless Navy Blue Rahul Mishra Gown

Tamannaah Bhatia went the floralcore sartorial way in her Rahul Mishra sequin gown

Tamannaah Bhatia is suddenly all over the internet with her winning fashion game. TheLust Stories 2 actress has been on a high when it comes to delivering winning style moments with her latest being spotted in a floralcore avatar for the opening of a designer flagship store in Hyderabad. Tamannaah dropped pictures of herself wearing an absolutely stunning off-shoulder navy sequin gown with floral details all over.

Tamannaah Bhatia took her followers by surprise yet again when she posted pictures of herself wearing a navy off-shoulder sequin floor grazing gown from the shelves of designer Rahul Mishra. The actress looked like a million bucks wearing the ensemble that fit her like a glove and accentuated her curves. But what stole the show was the ethereal looking floral shower and leaf details on the gown that featured her waistline downwards. These eventually graduated into meticulous gold, green, blue and pink hued embroidery depicting with peacocks, golden cages, garden like architecture and much more.

Tamannaah kept her accessory game simple with a chunky gold cuff on her wrist and let her outfit do all the talking.

On the hair and makeup front, Tamannaah wore her golden brown long tresses in centre-parted long beach waves that framed her face. As for her makeup of the day, she kept things simple with dewy skin, defined brows, a wash of pink on her eyelids, lots of mascara, a hint of blush on her cheeks, a highlighted tip of her nose, and a muted pink lip oil to tie the look together.

Trust Tamannaah Bhatia to deliver a winning sartorial look in her floral diva moment dressed in a signature "wearable art" couture piece from Rahul Mishra's label.

