Janmashtami 2024: Tamannaah Bhatia Embraced Radha's Avatar In A Decadent Orange Embroidered Lehenga

Janmashtami 2024: Tamannaah Bhatia took on a divine lehenga clad avatar

Tamannaah Bhatia chose the perfect Radha-themed look on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2024. The Baahubali actress turned muse for designer Karan Torani in the avatar of Lord Krishna's beloved Radha. Tamannaah shared a video on her Instagram handle as a collaborative post with the designer that showed her as Radha along with the caption, "DEEWANGI (n) Madness If Krishna is the moon, Radha is its light. If Krishna is the all powerful 'Shaktiman', Radha is his power, his 'Shakti'. Krishna and Radha are one - one mind, one heart and one soul."

Tamannaah Bhatia dressed in a rust orange lehenga from Karan Torani's newest collection called Leela: The Divine Illusion Of Love. The lehenga featured old gold coloured zardozi and hand embroidery details on the hemline and the matching kurta-style blouse and cutwork dupatta. Pearl beadwork, sequins, and faux gems were encrusted along the floral embroidery of the lehenga to add a glamorous and traditional element to it. The kurta-choli that was teamed with the lehenga boasted of a plunging V-neckline, half-sleeves and an A-line kurta-style slit on both sides of the waist. The lehenga-choli set was worn with a matching organza dupatta over Tamannaah's head like a veil flowing downwards.

The look was perfectly accessorised with gold, pearl, emerald in traditional kundan work jewellery, including a maang teeka, maharani necklace and a few kadas worn on both her wrists.

On the hair and makeup front, Tamanaah wore her tresses in a bun, over which the dupatta was adorned. It was her makeup of the day that stood out the most and was the star of the look. Tamannaah's body was painted in a blue hue symbolic of her as Radha taking Krishna's colour. This was couple with defined brows, a gradient blue eyeshadow look, a kohl-rimmed waterline, mascara-filled lashes, blue contoured cheekbones, a contrasting red bindi, and a burnt rose toned lip colour to add the finishing touches to the look.

Wasn't Tamannaah Bhatia as "deewangi" soaked Radha anything short of a wonder to look at? Her ethnic burnt orange lehenga and Krishna-hued beauty game was a complete winner.

