On The Cover GQ, Beyonce In A Black Midi Dress Is The True Definition Of When Two Classics Meet

Beyonce stands out even in a classic black dress

Beyonce makes it on the latest cover of GQ where she discussed her new business roles, music and family. But nothing spells iconic for this superstar without a fair share of fashion moments. In a sea of the most flamboyant outfits, it wasn't surprising to see Beyonce in a form-grazing black midi dress. Sparks were meant to fly when a classic meets another classic, in this case, Beyonce and a sophisticatedly chic little black dress. The plain black dress with its scoop neckline gave her endless potential to style it however she liked. She chose to go with statement jewellery and her platinum blonde hair was styled with maximal volume at the roots and loose waves at the tips.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@beyonce

The black dress soon took not one but two sheer routes in the cover story featuring the iconic pop star. First in a black maxi dress with a black feathered cape that conceals and reveals strategically and then in a mini bodycon dress with ruched gathering all over it.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@beyonce

Photo Credit: Instagram/@beyonce

Beyonce also picked a green maxi dress which she wore to perfection obviously. The figurine knit dress with a zero neckline is a warm, autumnal entry to the season. Styled with large silver-coloured hoops and an updo hairstyle with soft curls, this one was runway-ready from the time of arrival.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@beyonce

As she continues to outdo herself with every step to success, Beyonce is making sure she does it all in style all along.