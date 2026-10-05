Inside Yami Gautam's 100-Year-Old Himachal Pradesh Home Worth Rs 8 Crore: Organic Gardens And Greenhouse Spread Over 25 Acres

Yami Gautam often proudly expresses her love for her Himachali roots. During her childhood, she used to spend her summers at her Nani's house in Shimla. As per the latest update, Yami and her husband, director Aditya Dhar, have shifted their permanent base from Mumbai to Himachal Pradesh.

Yami had purchased a 100-year-old heritage house along with a 25-acre plot in Gohar, Mandi. The property, built with wood and stone, is surrounded by organic kitchen gardens, where the couple reportedly grow apples, potatoes, plums, and ginger. Yami and Aditya got married at the Himachal property in June 2021, making it an important part of their personal lives.

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Yami Gautam owns a 100-year-old heritage home spread across a 25-acre estate near Mandi. As per a report by the Financial Express, the property is priced at around Rs 8 crore.

As per ETimes, the heritage property came up for sale in 2016. Its previous owners were initially considering selling it to another buyer. However, they eventually chose the Haq actor, reportedly because they trusted her to preserve and care for their ancestral home.

For Yami, buying the property was reportedly driven more by an emotional connection than its investment potential. Although Gautam grew up in Chandigarh, she spent her summer holidays at her maternal grandmother's home in Shimla, as mentioned earlier. Thus, her connection with Himachal Pradesh dates back to her childhood.

Yami often shares glimpses of her Himachal home and farmland on social media. The property offers her a break from life in big cities, now allowing her to spend time close to nature on a more permanent basis.

She has also shared videos of herself enjoying simple homemade wellness drinks, including haldi ka paani, or turmeric water.

According to the Financial Express report, the house follows traditional Himachali architecture and features extensive use of stone and wood, along with a gently sloping roof and deep-set windows. The interiors are simple and largely free of contemporary luxury elements such as floor-to-ceiling glass windows and extravagant furniture.

Exposed old wooden beams are among the most striking features inside the house. Warm, natural shades and extensive wooden detailing give the property a rustic and homely appearance. The property is reportedly valued at around Rs 8 crore.

The estate also includes a large green area. According to the ETimes report, Yami has established a greenhouse and an organic garden on the property. She reportedly grows fruits, including plums and lemons, on the estate.

Talking about Yami and Aditya, the couple welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024.

Also Read: After Dhurandhar Films Success, Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam To Shift To Himachal Pradesh